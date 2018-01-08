UPDATE: Water main break causes ceiling collapse at Wisconsin Rapids hotel

A water main break caused part of a ceiling to collapse at the Sleep Inn & Suites in Wisconsin Rapids Monday, according to a maintenance worker.

Crews responded to the scene on S. 8th street just after 5:00 p.m.

The hotel was evacuated and shut down.

Officials from the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department said people who were staying at the hotel have been moved to the AmericInn Lodge & Suites in Wisconsin Rapids.

Authorities said there is water damage impacting some of the insulation and drywall.

No one was injured.

Officials said weather is most likely to blame for the water main break.

