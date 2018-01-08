Marshfield mom gets show of support in her fight against cancer

Theresa Backaus was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, an incurable cancer, a few weeks ago. But that's not keeping her down.



Monday she was able to attend her 6th grade daughter's basketball game for the first time since having a tumor surgically removed.

"It made me really happy to see that she could come," said Olivia Backaus, who played in the game. "It's just cool to see her here because she's my mom."



Friends and family wore shirts that said #BackausStrong on the back and a bible verse on the front.

"Well we just wanted to support the Backaus family with the tough time that they were going through," said Immanuel Lutheran Athletic Director Charles Jennings. "We had thought about doing some warmup shirts and it seems to have caught on pretty good."

"It's amazing," said Theresa's daughter Lauren Backaus. "Like I didn't know that so many people would be so supportive of everything that we're going through. I mean, people I don't even know are wearing these shirts and it means so much."

Theresa said the experience has shown her that cancer doesn't discriminate, but the support has been amazing.



She is expected to continue treatment in the near future.

