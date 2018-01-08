Battling it out to remain unbeaten in WVC

Tuesday night, the SPASH and D.C.. Everest girls go head to head on the court to keep their perfect conference records. The two teams are tearing it up in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

SPASH has suffered just one loss this season after a perfect two-month run, but the Panthers are still off to the program's best start since the early 2000's (12-1, 4-0 WVC).

"You know it's exciting -- I think my message to the kids tonight will be 'this is why you play athletics...to be in positions like this," head coach Matt Bullis said. "It's just another home game. You've got to win those and you've got to win most of them on the road to give yourself a chance to win a conference championship."

D.C. Everest is also dominating in the WVC. The Evergreens were handed three losses this season. The team, however, is looking at that as a good thing.

"We know that this is one of the games that we have to win if we want to win conference,” Evergreens guard Sarah Lehrke said. “I feel like if we win here, that will just give us a leg up for the rest of our games."

Everest will be battling SPASH's leading scorers, Maggie Negaard and Leah Earnest, averaging 18.7 and 18.3 points respectively.

The Evergreens have faced some very talented teams outside of the conference and they will use those experiences, their size and their home court to their advantage Tuesday.

"We are practicing on defense a lot. We know that that's our game and we know that if we want to win games, we're going to have to play really strong D,” Evergreens guard Krista Koenig said. “Our record isn't all wins. I think it's important that we do have a couple of losses. We've played really good teams and even though the outcome isn't always a win, I think it'll benefit us a lot later on during playoffs."

Only one team will remain undefeated. Tip off is set for 7:15 at D.C. Everest.