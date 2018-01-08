North Korea slams Trump's claim of diplomatic success

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

President Donald Trump's White House is setting records for turnover and bracing for more

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

NN California's water managers are saying it's too early _ yet _ for fears that the state is sliding back into its historic five-year drought.

California: Hardly any snow but not in drought again, yet

California: Hardly any snow but not in drought again, yet

An Associated Press analysis found more than a dozen firearms sold by police in Washington since 2010 later became evidence in new police investigations.

An Associated Press analysis found more than a dozen firearms sold by police in Washington since 2010 later became evidence in new police investigations.

A look at guns sold by police that ended up at crime scenes

A look at guns sold by police that ended up at crime scenes

The Republican speaker of Kentucky's House of Representatives has resigned his leadership position more than two months after acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim and paid to keep it quiet.

The Republican speaker of Kentucky's House of Representatives has resigned his leadership position more than two months after acknowledging he secretly settled a sexual harassment claim and paid to keep it quiet.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

The same Californians who had to flee from huge wildfires in recent months now have to deal with hard rains that bring another type of danger.

A judge in Las Vegas has decided to dismiss criminal charges against a Nevada rancher and his sons accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities in 2014.

A judge in Las Vegas has decided to dismiss criminal charges against a Nevada rancher and his sons accused of leading an armed uprising against federal authorities in 2014.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it will investigate the water pipe break that added to the weather-related delays at Kennedy Airport and will "hold all responsible parties accountable.".

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it will investigate the water pipe break that added to the weather-related delays at Kennedy Airport and will "hold all responsible parties accountable.".

JFK airport tries to catch up, vows to probe weekend of woes

JFK airport tries to catch up, vows to probe weekend of woes

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is set to deliver his final state of the state address.

Christie set to deliver his final state of the state address

Christie set to deliver his final state of the state address

An independent energy agency has rejected a bid by the Trump administration to bolster coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

An independent energy agency has rejected a bid by the Trump administration to bolster coal-fired and nuclear power plants.

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities urging her to run for president.

Oprah Winfrey's moving speech at the Golden Globes has some fans and fellow celebrities urging her to run for president.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- North Korea has slammed President Donald Trump's claim that it was his strong position toward Pyongyang that set the stage for the first high-level North-South talks in more than two years.

The North's ruling party newspaper criticized Trump's claims that enforcement of sanctions and increased pressure on the North were a "diplomatic success" of his first year in office, calling that a "ridiculous sophism" in a commentary published as the two sides started their talks on Tuesday.

"It is very deplorable to see the U.S. politicians boasting of their diplomatic failure as `diplomatic success,"' it said.

Senior officials from the North and South are meeting in the border village of Panmunjom to discuss a proposal by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to send a delegation to next month's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and other bilateral issues.

----------------------------

A State Department adviser says the U.S. views Tuesday's talks between North and South Korea as a good start but it's too early to know if they'll be meaningful beyond the Olympics preparations.

Brian Hook, a chief adviser to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, told reporters in a conference call that sanctions on Pyongyang would continue until the U.S. reached its goal of "the complete verifiable, irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."

Hook said President Donald Trump credits the pressure campaign with convincing the North to agree to renewed dialogue with the South.

Senior officials from the two Koreas held the rivals' first formal talks in about two years in the border village of Panmunjom. The talks were arranged after North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un recently made an abrupt push for improved ties with South Korea.

----------------------------

South Korean media say North and South Korea have begun talks at their border about how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics and how to improve their long-strained ties.

Yonhap news agency reported that the first talks between the rivals in about two years began as scheduled Tuesday morning at the border village of Panmunjom. YTN television network carried a similar report.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been making an apparent push for improved ties with the South after a year of elevated tension over his country's nuclear and missile tests. Critics, though, say Kim may be trying to divide Seoul and Washington to weaken international pressure and sanctions over the tests.

Kim Jong Un had said in his New Year's Day address that he was willing to send a delegation to the Olympics being held next month in Pyeongyang, South Korea. South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim's overture and proposed the talks.

----------------------------

Senior South Korean officials are heading to the Demilitarized Zone for rare talks with their North Korean counterparts.

The officials departed Seoul early Tuesday morning for the border.

The agenda includes cooperation at next month's Winter Olympics in South Korea and improving long-strained ties.

The rival Koreas' first formal meeting in about two years comes after months of tension over North Korea's expanding nuclear and missile programs.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year's Day address that he was willing to send a delegation to the Olympics. South Korean President Moon Jae-in welcomed Kim's overture and proposed holding talks.

Critics say Kim may be trying to divide Seoul and Washington in a bid to weaken international pressure and sanctions over North Korea's nuclear and missile tests.