Portage County Petsaver: Meet Stud! - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Portage County Petsaver: Meet Stud!

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -

Stud is our Petsaver from the Humane Society of Portage County for Tuesday.

He is a male, black and grey striped cat.

He is very friendly and shelter volunteers say he would fit in with any family.

His adoption fee is $10 and includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

To contact the shelter in Plover check out the web page here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.