Madison murderer sentenced in Wausau robberies

The man convicted in an August Madison murder has been ordered to four more life sentences for two Wausau robberies, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Curtis Langlois, 37, pleaded guilty in Federal Court to robbing the Fast Break Mobil on Thomas Street and Family Video on 6th Street. He made away with $2,656 total.

Langlois was sentenced to life in December for the August killing of Kendrith J. Young, as well as 40 additional years for the attempted homicide Rodney Lemon Jr. Investigators said he committed the murder and then traveled to Wausau to commit the robberies.

Langlois' girlfriend Holly Antijunti, 27, bought him the gun, which he was not able to do himself because he's a convicted felon, prosecutors said.

She was sentenced to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

No one was hurt in either robbery.