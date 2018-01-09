DA: Lac du Flambeau man "caused the death" of Wayne Valliere Jr.

HURLEY (WAOW) - A 27-year-old Lac du Flambeau man is jailed on $1 million bond because he "caused the death" of another young Lac du Flambeau man, according to Iron County court records reviewed Tuesday.

Richard F. Allen appeared in circuit court on Friday and a two-page probable cause statement prosecutors filed contends he be charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of 25-year-old Wayne Valliere Jr., whose body was found New Year's Day in rural Iron County.

"Through witnesses and co-conspirators interviews, investigators were able to verify information that was provided through interviews that Richard Allen caused the death of Wayne M. Valliere Jr.," the statement said.

The statement included no other details.

The state Department of Justice has said five people have been arrested in Valliere's death but no other details have been released other than Valliere was last seen Dec. 22 in Lac du Flambeau and reported missing to tribal police on Dec. 25.

The Iron County District Attorney's office has said no charges will be filed in Valliere's death until at least Wednesday.



