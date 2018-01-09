Bomb threat closes Rib Lake Elementary School

Students were evacuated after a note was found at Rib Lake Elementary School Tuesday morning, according to a release from the school district.

The note was found around 8:45 a.m. according to district administrator Lori Manion. No information was released about the contents of the note but school officials called the incident a bomb threat.

"Following the district’s emergency protocol for this situation, the students and staff were relocated to the Rib Lake Middle School and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department was called," Manion said.

The building and school grounds were searched and the sheriff's department and school officials deemed the school safe, Manion said.

An investigation into the threat is ongoing.

The school was closed for the rest of the day, according to Manion.

School in the district is set to end at its regular time and elementary students will be bussed from the middle school, the district said.

School will resume Jan. 10 as usual in all Rib Lake schools.