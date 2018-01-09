DRONE VIDEO: Eagle River ice castle complete - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

DRONE VIDEO: Eagle River ice castle complete

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WAOW) -

An icy winter tradition in the Northwoods is complete.

Our Newsline 9 Drone captured video of the Eagle River ice castle.

Firefighters finished up the 30 foot structure over the weekend.

They worked more than 700 hours to cut nearly three thousand, 12 inch thick ice blocks from Silver Lake.

They were hauled to the castle's downtown location.

The tradition dates back to the 1930s.

