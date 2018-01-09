Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (WISN) -

Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The day of recognition was created in 2015 to thank officers across the country for dedicating their lives to improving their communities.

There are about 18,000 police departments in the U.S., with more than 900,000 active officers.

About 12 percent of those are women.

Last year, 128 police officers were killed in the line of duty. During the past decade, 1,512 officers have been killed while on the job, an average of 151 deaths per year.

Here’s how you can support police officers today:

  • Wear blue clothing.
  • Send cards or flowers to officers to show that you appreciate their service.
  • Share a positive story about law enforcement on social media using #NationalLawEnforcementAppreciationDay.
  • Help children in your community write letters or draw pictures that can be sent to officers.
  • Shine a blue light on your porch or in your home to support law enforcement.
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.