UW-Oshkosh student's app helps parents limit kids' social media time

A UW-Oshkosh student developed a new app to limit the amount of time spent on social media.

It's called Pyxsee (pronounced like "pixie"), and UWO senior Dayne Rusch says it lets people access all their social media accounts in one location.

It keeps track of how long people spend using each one, which lets them visualize how much time their eyes are on a screen.

A paid feature on the app lets parents set a timer.

Rusch hopes the app limits the social media addiction seen in today's youth.

"They come home, they had a bad day school, and they rely on their social media to bring them up. They're looking on their social media and seeing celebrities with money, nice cars, pools and they compare it to their own lives," Rusch said.

Rusch says in his research, he learned kids spend more than two hours a day on social media.