UW-Oshkosh student's app helps parents limit kids' social media - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UW-Oshkosh student's app helps parents limit kids' social media time

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
Connect
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) -

A UW-Oshkosh student developed a new app to limit the amount of time spent on social media.

It's called Pyxsee (pronounced like "pixie"), and UWO senior Dayne Rusch says it lets people access all their social media accounts in one location.

It keeps track of how long people spend using each one, which lets them visualize how much time their eyes are on a screen.

A paid feature on the app lets parents set a timer.

Rusch hopes the app limits the social media addiction seen in today's youth.

"They come home, they had a bad day school, and they rely on their social media to bring them up. They're looking on their social media and seeing celebrities with money, nice cars, pools and they compare it to their own lives," Rusch said.

Rusch says in his research, he learned kids spend more than two hours a day on social media.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.