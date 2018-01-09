UPDATE: Movie theater still an option in Wausau

A movie theater is still in the works for the vacant Sears building in downtown Wausau. Christian Schock, the planning, community and economic development director for the city updated city council Tuesday evening.

Schock said a developer is still working with Micon Cinema to take over the space which has been vacant for over a year.

"Those discussions have gone well," said Schock. "We think there's some alignment on the parties and working together, there have been many discussions between the mall owner, the manager, Micon and the potential developers who are interested."

Schock said getting this done quickly is a priority. He said he hopes to have a proposal for the city's economic development committee Jan. 18.

Sears closed in 2016, the city purchased the building shortly after so they could have a say in what took over the space.

The movie theater plan has been in the works for about a year, however hit a snag in October when they couldn't reach an agreement with the mall owners, Rialto Capital Management.

