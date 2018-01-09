Wausau's Grand Theater receives national recognition

The Grand Theater in Wausau made concert publication Pollstar's list for the top venues in the world.

It ranked 143rd overall, and fifth for theaters of its size.

Employees there were thrilled to receive the recognition.

"I think it's awesome," said Carly Caputa, the theater's marketing and communications coordinator. "I've been here for three years. Coming here, we seemed to be this small venue, and we've grown so much."

Caputa also said the theater has been working to extend their work outside the theater by holding new events in The Great Hall.