Packers hire former Browns HC Pettine as defensive coordinator, per report

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
GREEN BAY (WAOW) -

The Green Bay Packers are poised to hire former Cleveland Browns head coach Mike Pettine as their new defensice coordinator, according to an ESPN report.

Pettine, 51, was the head coach of the Browns in 2014 and '15. Prior to that he served as the defensive coordinator for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. 

During his four years with the Jets, Pettine's defenses ranked in the top five three times, and finished ranked No. 8 the other year. During his two seasons as the Browns' head coach, Pettine's teams went 10-22.

Pettine replaces Dom Capers, who was fired as the Packers' defensive coordinator last week.

Green Bay's defense ranked No. 22 in the NFL in 2017, the fourth time it has finished in the bottom third of the NFL in the past seven seasons.

