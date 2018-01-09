Tuesday Sports Report: Late game heroics pushes D.C. Everest gir - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: Late game heroics pushes D.C. Everest girls hoops past SPASH

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Boys Basketball

Edgar 47 Spencer 37

Iola-Scandinavia 79 Bonduel 63

Medford 54 Wausau West 49

Pacelli 56 Wild Rose 42

Port Edwards 56 Pittsville 32

Phelps 56 White Lake 41

Rosholt 87 Tri-County 40

Stevens Point 69 D.C. Everest 41

Wisconsin Rapids 67 Merrill 54

Girls Basketball

Bowler 66 WI Valley Lutheran 44

D.C. Everest 65 Stevens Point 63 OT

Gilman 50 Loyal 42

Merrill 64 Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 57

Mosinee 55 Nekoosa 50

Neillsville 50 Owen Withee 24

Newman Catholic 48 Auburndale 42 

Pacelli 57 Wild Rose 27

Port Edwards 61 Pittsville 33

Rhinelander 51 Medford 50

Tri-County 64 Rosholt 41

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53 Weyauwega-Fremont 14

Boys Hockey

Wausau West 7 Marshfield 0

Lakeland 6 Mosinee 2

Wrestling

Medford 48 Lakeland 33

