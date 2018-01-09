President Trump suggests 2-phase immigration deal

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

This week in odd news: Impatient passenger surprises fellow passengers by taking the emergency exit to jump onto a wing; Brake for beaks: California officers save chickens from road; It's so cold in Florida, iguanas are falling from trees

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says it's launching an investigating into a water pipe break inside a terminal at Kennedy Airport that added to the delays at the airport still coping from the aftermath of a snowstorm

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

Billionaire environmental activists Tom Steyer says he will spend $30 million to organize young voters and get them to the polls in the 2018 mid-term elections

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

President Donald Trump is hailing his administration's tax overhaul as a concrete victory for family farmers and discussing his vision for an expansion of access to broadband internet

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

The smartphones and other small machines that used to dominate the annual CES gadget show have been overshadowed in recent years by bigger mobile devices: namely, automobiles.

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

1 week after double-OT Rose Bowl win, Georgia can't find more overtime magic in crushing championship game loss to Alabama

Georgia can't find more OT magic in crushing loss to Tide

Georgia can't find more OT magic in crushing loss to Tide

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 41-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith to give No. 4 Alabama a 26-23 overtime victory against No. 3 Georgia to win the College Football Playoff national championship

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

The founder of a firm that commissioned a dossier of allegations about President Donald Trump's ties to Russia says the author of the dossier took it to the FBI because of a concern about "whether a political candidate was being blackmailed."

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

A storm that slammed a California coastal community is over. The search for victims is not. Thirteen people have been killed and 25 injured in mud flows triggered by a storm in Santa Barbara County.

The Supreme Court is diving into state efforts to pare their voting rolls by targeting people who haven't voted in a while.

The Supreme Court is diving into state efforts to pare their voting rolls by targeting people who haven't voted in a while.

A Louisiana teacher who asked about teacher pay at a school board meeting was handcuffed and jailed.

A Louisiana teacher who asked about teacher pay at a school board meeting was handcuffed and jailed.

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an employer under Donald Trump's presidency.

APNewsBreak: U.S. immigration agents descended on dozens of 7-Eleven stores before dawn Wednesday to open employment audits and interview workers in what officials described as the largest operation against an...

A federal judge has likened the nation's opioid epidemic to the deadly 1918 flu pandemic while noting the drug crisis is "100 percent manmade.".

A federal judge has likened the nation's opioid epidemic to the deadly 1918 flu pandemic while noting the drug crisis is "100 percent manmade.".

New research is trying to determine why California correction officers have a high suicide rate, and what to do about it.

New research is trying to determine why California correction officers have a high suicide rate, and what to do about it.

A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

A person briefed on the decision says Japanese automakers Toyota and Mazda have picked Alabama as the site of a new $1.6 billion joint-venture manufacturing plant.

Of the many American women dismayed by the wave of sexual misconduct scandals, there's a subgroup with distinctive hopes and fears: mothers of boys.

Of the many American women dismayed by the wave of sexual misconduct scandals, there's a subgroup with distinctive hopes and fears: mothers of boys.

New York City officials are citing climate change as their motivation to join a growing number of entities divesting themselves of financial interest in fossil fuels.

New York City officials are citing climate change as their motivation to join a growing number of entities divesting themselves of financial interest in fossil fuels.

Democrats from coastal states are accusing the Trump administration of punishing states with Democratic leaders after the administration said it would block oil drilling off Florida's coast following objections from that state's Republican governor.

Democrats from coastal states are accusing the Trump administration of punishing states with Democratic leaders after the administration said it would block oil drilling off Florida's coast following objections...

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on a bipartisan meeting on immigration (all times local): 11:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump suggests that an immigration agreement could be reached in two phases -- first by addressing young immigrants and border security, then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress.

Trump presided over a lengthy meeting Tuesday with Republican and Democratic lawmakers seeking a solution for hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought to the U.S. as children and living here illegally. Trump last year ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shielded more than 700,000 people from deportation and gave them the right to work legally. He gave Congress until March to find a fix.

The president, congressional Republicans and Democrats expressed optimism for a deal just 10 days before a government shutdown deadline.

-----------------------------------

11:25 p.m.

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Trump administration's decision to end a program protecting young immigrants from deportation.

The ruling came hours after President Donald Trump and congressional leaders of both parties met at the White House to discuss a solution to the problem facing hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought to the U.S. as children and remain here illegally.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.

DACA has protected about 800,000 people, some of whom came with families that overstayed their visas. It includes hundreds of thousands of college-age students.

-----------------------------------

10:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump suggests that an immigration agreement could be reached in two phases -- first by addressing young immigrants and border security, then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress.

Trump presided over a lengthy meeting Tuesday with Republican and Democratic lawmakers seeking a solution for hundreds of thousands of young people who were brought to the U.S. as children and living here illegally. Trump last year ended the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shielded more than 700,000 people from deportation and gave them the right to work legally. He gave Congress until March to find a fix.

The president, congressional Republicans and Democrats expressed optimism for a deal just 10 days before a government shutdown deadline.

-----------------------------------

7:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump is reiterating that a wall along the southern U.S. border with Mexico is a requirement for a deal to provide legal status for people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Trump tweets, "As I made very clear today, our country needs the security of the Wall on the Southern Border, which must be part of any DACA approval."

His comments come hours after a bipartisan meeting with lawmakers to discuss efforts to codify the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program into law. Democratic lawmakers said afterward they would not support Trump's demand for a wall and suggested Trump would be open to improved fencing and electronic security measures instead of a physical wall.

Lawmakers have until March 5 to act.

-----------------------------------

3:30 p.m.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer says he's encouraged by what he heard from President Donald Trump at a bipartisan White House meeting on immigration.

Schumer said Tuesday that the Republican president's "tone was very good" and that it was "encouraging that the president seems open to a narrow deal" to protect immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Such "Dreamers" are the top priority for Democrats such as Schumer.

Schumer says the meeting "boded well," but Trump needs to follow up.

Other issues such as beefing up security at the U.S.-Mexico border are also part of these talks, and Schumer warned that "the devil lies in the details."

-----------------------------------

12:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump is suggesting that an immigration deal could be tackled in two phases -- first by taking care of the so-called Dreamers and border security, then by making comprehensive reforms to the immigration system.

Trump on Tuesday held a lengthy meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on immigration.

The president says he would need construction of a border security wall as part of an agreement involving young immigrants, but he says Congress could then pursue a comprehensive immigration overhaul in the second phase.

During a wide-ranging conversation with lawmakers, Trump stressed he needs funding for a border wall and changes to the immigration system.

He has said those are necessary for a deal to protect hundreds of thousands of young people who had been shielded from deportation.