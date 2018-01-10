Dem senators' report warns of Russian meddling across Europe

By CHAD DAY and STEPHEN BRAUN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A new report by congressional Democrats warns of deepening Russian interference throughout Europe. The report says that even as some Western democracies are responding with counter-measures, President Donald Trump has offered no strategic plan to bolster U.S. defenses.

The report is the first from Congress since the 2016 presidential election to comprehensively detail Russian efforts to undermine democracies. The report was obtained by The Associated Press in advance of its official Wednesday release.

The 200-plus-page report released by the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Ben Cardin of Maryland, comes without support from the panel's Republicans. But even without GOP backing, the report's recounting of Russian operations in 19 European nations foreshadows the still-unpublished Senate intelligence committee's inquiry into Russia's role during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.