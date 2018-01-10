Schofield support group aims to help families deal with loss, addiction

A Schofield support group met, for the first time Tuesday night, to help families cope after losing loved ones to drugs or alcohol.

Addiction Battle Lost Everyday or A.B.L.E was founded by Lorie Stone. Her influence to start the group came from when she attended school for substance abuse counseling.

"A lot of people came up to me asking if there were support groups for when someone you love has died because of overdose," Stone said.

The program aims to provide a safe spot for people to talk about their experiences, challenges, and feelings.

Organizers like Amanda Olson said many people have a hard time understanding addiction and fail to support others during those times.

"They're real people," Olson said. "We're here and we're trying to be another tool to help the community."

Stone said her goal is to bring more attention to the high numbers of over doses in the community and increase the support for families impacted.

"There are more overdose related deaths than car accidents these days," Stone said.

Group leaders hope to grow the program in the upcoming months.

The group meets every second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Peace and United Church of Christ in Schofield.

The meeting is free to the public.