VIRAL VIDEO: Virginia man deals with black ice on his way to work

Tenants at a mobile home park in the town of Knowlton spoke out mid-January after spending several weeks with little to no running water during a bitter cold snap.More >>
Tenants at a mobile home park in the town of Knowlton spoke out mid-January after spending several weeks with little to no running water during a bitter cold snap.More >>
Snow and wind develop Thursday, as cold weather returns to the area.More >>
Snow and wind develop Thursday, as cold weather returns to the area.More >>
Spinning tires are to blame for a car fire on Lake Wausau, according to fire officials Tuesday night.More >>
Spinning tires are to blame for a car fire on Lake Wausau, according to fire officials Tuesday night.More >>
A 27-year-old Lac du Flambeau man is jailed on $1 million bond because he "caused the death" of another young Lac du Flambeau man, according to Iron County court records reviewed Tuesday.More >>
A 27-year-old Lac du Flambeau man is jailed on $1 million bond because he "caused the death" of another young Lac du Flambeau man, according to Iron County court records reviewed Tuesday.More >>