VIRAL VIDEO: Virginia man deals with black ice on his way to work

A Virginia man's attempt to get to his car has gone viral after he took quite a tumble.

The video was posted to Facebook Tuesday by Tim Besecker's wife Kelly.

She captioned the video, "Just another day heading to the office for Tim!" along with #BlackIceIsReal.

Virginia and the east coast were recently hit with harsh winter weather, which brought snow and cold, causing icy conditions.

The video, at Besecker's expense, has been viewed more than 25 million times and has nearly 700,000 shares.