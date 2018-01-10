Police investigating shed fire near Wausau East High School - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Police investigating shed fire near Wausau East High School

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Wausau Police said they are working with Wausau Fire Department after a shed went up in flames overnight Wednesday. 

Lieutenant Nathan Cihlar said dispatch notified Wausau police and fire departments around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

According to the Wausau Police Department, this is the same shed that was sprayed with graffiti last week.

The shed is located off of Coates Lane, near the Wausau East baseball fields. 

Lt. Cihlar told Newsline 9 a fire inspector is helping to investigate what caused the fire and whether or not it was intentional.

