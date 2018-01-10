UPDATE: Police say two arrested in Wausau East shed fire

Two men were arrested Thursday in an arson fire that destroyed a shed near the Wausau East High School baseball fields, Police Lt. Nathan Cihlar said.

William Ritchie, 22, of Wausau and Jacob Kerswill, 19, of Weston were arrested on possible felony arson charges, according to Wausau police.

The fire was discovered about Wednesday morning. No one was hurt.

The motive for the blaze remains under investigation, but police said the fire was related to an incident of graffiti sprayed on the same shed last week.

Security footage captured Wednesday shows a car near the building shortly after 1 a.m.

The building was spray painted and then on fire shortly after 3 a.m., police said.

Ritchie and Kerswill are expected to appear in court Tuesday.

