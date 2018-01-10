Trial begins for driver in 2015 crash that killed Bancroft man

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A jury began hearing testimony Wednesday in the trial of a 59-year-old Bancroft man accused of second-degree reckless homicide in a fatal car crash nearly three years ago.

Prosecutors say Scott Sawyer was driving his 2014 Ford Mustang when it went out of control and into a ditch before rolling over, killing one passenger - 52-year-old Gregory Turner, also of Bancroft, who was ejected.

Investigators said speed was considered to be a major factor in the April 4, 2015, crash on County Highway W. It happened about 1:30 p.m.

There were no eyewitnesses and Sawyer, who was flown by helicopter from the scene, doesn't remember what happen, investigators said at the time.

A Portage County jury was picked just before noon Wednesday. A judge has scheduled three days for the trial.

Turner's family said Turner and Sawyer were friends. Sawyer was charged about 15 months after the crash.