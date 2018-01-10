Deadly police shootings on the rise in Wisconsin

In 2017, there were 24 deadly police shootings in Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, that's three times as many deadly shootings as Minnesota had last year.

In Wisconsin, two 2017 shootings are still under investigation. But in all closed cases, officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Regardless, officials are concerned about the uptick. But different groups have different worries.

The American Civil Liberties Union wants to ensure each case gets investigated properly.

"Making sure investigations are conducted at a pretty reasonable speed," said Molly Collins of the ACLU. "That they're prompt and thorough and transparent and being conducted by an unbiased party."

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Professional Police Association is concerned about the state's overall crime trend.

"More than twice the number of officers are assaulted in Wisconsin in the line of duty than in Minnesota," said Jim Palmer, the organization's executive director. "And in respect to violent crime, Wisconsin is significantly ahead of Minnesota in every violent crime category."

Palmer also added that in most cases in 2017, victims were in possession of firearms.

When police shootings do occur, the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation typically steps in to investigate.