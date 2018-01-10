Family makes contact with Antigo native who was missing in Costa Rica

The sister of Ryan Messerschmidt, who was reported missing in Costa Rica earlier this week, has finally made contact with her brother, according to her Facebook Page.

Messerschmidt apparently told his sister he was "beaten, stabbed, tied up and tortured." His sister posted saying the family is not "out of the woods" yet, but they're on the right path.

She said she planned on getting to Costa Rica as soon as possible to bring her brother home.

Messerschmidt's cousins believe he was targeted at the airport and resort.

"It seemed like he was marked from the beginning," said Tricia Luhring. "Just targeted I think just because of being foreign and alone."