D.C. Everest school board approves a nearly $60 million referendum question

A roughly $60 million school referendum will appear on the ballot this April for those in the D.C. Everest school system.



Wednesday night, the D.C. Everest school board approved the proposal unanimously.



The money would be used to renovate the schools. That would include adding classrooms to various schools, adding an elevator at Rothschild Elementary School and updating the tech education program at the high school.

Owners of a $100,000 home could expect an increase of $24 on their taxes.



Officials say that investing now will benefit the community and future generations of students as the school system continues to grow.

"We're trying to be good stewards with people's money," said D.C. Everest Superintendent Kristine Gilmore. "And we think at this time, our board felt this is the question we should ask to really set the district up for the future and future growth in our community."

Superintendent Gilmore said recent surveys showed residents in the school district had a positive response to the idea. She noted that the district has had success with previous referendums and added that the school board felt blessed to have the support.