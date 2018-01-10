Athlete of the Week: Quinn Steckbauer, Merrill - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Athlete of the Week: Quinn Steckbauer, Merrill

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect
MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -

Quinn Steckbauer picked the perfect time to have a career performance. Friday night he dropped 28 as his Merrill Bluejays beat SPASH, handing the Panthers their first conference loss in nearly five years. 

Since the captain is enjoying a breakout season, he is this week's Newsline 9 Athlete of the Week.

