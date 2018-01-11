Boone Logan, Brewers finalize $2.5 million, 1-year contract - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Boone Logan, Brewers finalize $2.5 million, 1-year contract

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Reliever Boone Logan has finalized a $2.5 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers, who also agreed to a minor league deal with right-hander J.J. Hoover.

A 33-year-old side-arming left-hander, Logan went 1-0 with a 4.71 ERA in 38 games for Cleveland last year, striking out 28 in 21 innings. He is 29-23 with a 4.47 ERA and three saves in 619 relief appearances for the Chicago White Sox (2006-08), Atlanta (2009), the New York Yankees (2010-13), Colorado (2014-16) and Cleveland (2017).

Logan has a $1,875,000 salary this year, and the Brewers have a $2,125,000 option for 2019 with a $625,000 buyout.

He can earn an additional $3.2 million annually in performance bonuses, of which $2.2 million are for games and $1 million for innings.

Logan would get $50,000 for 25 games, $100,000 each for 30 and 35, $150,000 apiece for 40, 45 and 50, $200,000 each for 55 and 60, $250,000 apiece for 65 and 70, and $300,000 each for 75 and 80.

He would get $200,000 for 35 innings, $250,000 each for 45 and 55 and $300,000 for 65.

Milwaukee cleared a roster spot by releasing right-hander Taylor Jungmann, who plans to sign with a team in Japan. Jungmann was the 12th overall selection in the 2011 amateur draft.

The 30-year-old Hoover was 3-1 with a 3.92 ERA in 52 relief appearances for Arizona, which failed to offer him a contract last month and allowed him to become a free agent. Drafted by Atlanta, he was traded to Cincinnati in 2012 and spent his first five big league seasons with the Reds.

