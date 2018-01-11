Pointers men outlast La Crosse in Dernbach's return; improve to 3-0 in WIAC

The UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team survived a game-winning shot attempt at the buzzer to outlast UW-La Crosse 66-64 in Kent Dernbach's return home.

Dernbach, who served as the Pointers interim coach last season while Bob Semling was suspended amid an NCAA rules investigation, is now the head coach at UW-La Crosse. Wednesday's WIAC showdown was his first trip to Stevens Point since accepting the job last fall.

Big men Brett Tauber and Canon O'Heron and guard Mark Nelson each had 13 points to pace the Pointers. O'Heron and Tauber each provided big baskets down the stretch. The duo of forwards combined for 20 points in the second half.

UWSP shot 53.7 percent from the field and scored 28 points in the paint in a game that saw five lead changes and was never separated by more than six points.

La Crosse had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but a three-point attempt from Ben Meinholz rattled in and out.

The Pointers improve to 3-0 in conference play and are now in sole possession of first place in the WIAC. They host 0-3 UW-Eau Claire on Saturday.

The Pointers women lost 51-36 in La Crosse Wednesday night, falling to 1-2 in conference play.