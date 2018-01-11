Slippery conditions across the area Thursday - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Slippery conditions across the area Thursday

By ShirJia Bielefeld, Wake Up Wisconsin Producer
A light drizzle overnight Wednesday has created a icy situation in our area.

Snow plows were out Thursday morning laying salt. 

According to the Department of Transportation roads from Adams to Eagle River are considered slippery.

If you're driving, please take it slow out there.

