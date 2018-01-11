Brett Favre concussion documentary to air Thursday

(WKOW) -- On Thursday, a new documentary about Brett Favre and concussions will debut.

The documentary, which will air on various platforms via Stadium, will explore head-to-head hits, arguing that those kinds of hits in football, soccer, and other sports are a hidden factor in the concussion discussion.

The documentary will also address the fields that these sports are played on, arguing that softer turf will help reduce the impact of concussions.

This week, Favre has been making the rounds in the media. On the Rich Eisen Show, Favre addressed football safety in general.

"I got three grandsons,” Favre said on the program. "I'm not going to encourage them to play football, I'm not going to discourage them, but I would much rather be their caddie for them in golf than watch them play football."

Favre's impressive consecutive start streak of 297 came to an end in 2010 when he was playing for Minnesota after he suffered a concussion against Chicago.