Confirmed: 'Hamilton' is coming to Milwaukee, Appleton for 2019-2020 season

The Broadway smash hit "Hamilton" is coming to Milwaukee and Appleton during the 2019-2020 theater season.

Dates of the tour's stop at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts haven't yet been revealed, but the 2018-2019 season lineup will be announced Feb. 26, according to a release issued Wednesday.

The "Hamilton" dates and times will be announced at a later date.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

The musical is the story of America Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.