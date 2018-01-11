Directors in Marathon County prepare to present the latest LIFE Report

After spending months gathering data on the quality of life, the 2017-2019 LIFE Report for Marathon County is finished.

For over 20 years, United Way of Marathon County puts out a life report showing what the community strives in and what challenges there are. The organization creates a new report every two years.

"Provides us the opportunity to create change by bringing people together to start having community conversations around issues of importance," said United Way of Marathon County Executive Director Jeffrey Sargent.

The report was worked on by hundreds of volunteers in the area, local businesses and organizations.

Directors said the 11th LIFE report focuses on four main areas:

Health

Safety

Prosperity

Connectedness

Sargent said this year's report will also show how quickly the community recovers from the challenges it faces.

"The community is pretty resilient," Sargent said, "We will talk about at our event Friday is what does it take for a community to continue to address the challenges it has."

He said people in area use the report as a tool to help the community grow and improve.

The LIFE Report will be presented Friday morning from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

It will be held in the Center Civic Engagement Theater at U.W. Marathon County Campus.

You can also find the report on the United Way of Marathon County website.