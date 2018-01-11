1 dead in Clark Co. truck, tractor crash

A Willard woman is dead after a truck and tractor collided Wednesday night in Clark County, according the sheriff's office.

Marilyn Ruppelt, 57, was driving a truck heading eastbound on county road GG in the Township of Hendren just before 6 p.m. when her truck struck a tractor driven by William Kokaly, 70, the sheriff said.

Ruppelt was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. Kokaly was taken by ambulance to the Neillsville Memorial Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Speed and weather appear to be factors in the crash and Ruppelt was not wearing a seatbelt, the sheriff said.

This is the first traffic death in Clark County for 2018.