Twins separated at birth return to 'GMA' one year later - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Twins separated at birth return to 'GMA' one year later

Posted:
ABC/Good Morning America ABC/Good Morning America
NEW YORK (WKOW) -

Audrey Doering and Gracie Rainsberry, twin sisters separated at birth, returned to "Good Morning America," Thursday after being reunited last year.

The two girls were born in China, but Audrey was adopted by a Wausau family, and Gracie lives in Washington.

The sisters appeared on Good Morning America to give an update on their relationship one year later.

They have been going on vacations together and their parents said they talk every day.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.