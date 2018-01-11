UPDATE: Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers - Stolen dog returns home

We received some great news at WAOW this morning from the owner of a stolen dog featured in our Marathon County Crime Stoppers report. Chloe is back home.

Chloe's owner emailed us to thank us for airing the story Wednesday on Newsline 9 at 6 & 10. Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Reuchel recounted the disappearance of Chloe from her home near Edgar on Dec. 30 and he believed someone - worried about the dog being out in the subzero cold - had stolen her.

At 4 a.m. Thursday, Chloe's owner said she looked outside and saw a dog in the yard. But it wasn't hers. "Around 6:30, when I went outside to see if I could find this dog, our dog Chloe came running in the house," the woman wrote in her email.

Chloe was missing her collar and the owner believes that whoever took her may have seen Crime Stoppers, got scared about committing a crime and returned her.

Chloe's owner said the other dog spotted in her yard has vanished and she hopes it made its way home too.