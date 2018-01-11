UPDATE: Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers - Stolen dog returns home

We received some great news at WAOW this morning from the owner of a stolen dog featured in our Marathon County Crime Stoppers report. Chloe is back home.More >>
Marathon County Crime Stoppers is investigating a possible stolen dog in the Town of Rietbrock near Edgar.More >>
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - The search is on for a purse snatcher captured on surveillance cameras using a woman's stolen debit card and forging her checks at area gas stations.More >>
Five trucks at PGA Plumbing in Weston were broken into in mid-November and thieves got away with copper tubing and a generator, investigators say.More >>
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Stevens Point police are searching for the thieves who stole a trailer and fuel from a rental business on Church Street.More >>
Tenants at a mobile home park in the town of Knowlton spoke out mid-January after spending several weeks with little to no running water during a bitter cold snap.More >>
Snow and wind develop Thursday, as cold weather returns to the area.More >>
Spinning tires are to blame for a car fire on Lake Wausau, according to fire officials Tuesday night.More >>
A 27-year-old Lac du Flambeau man is jailed on $1 million bond because he "caused the death" of another young Lac du Flambeau man, according to Iron County court records reviewed Tuesday.More >>
