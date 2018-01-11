UPDATE: Marshfield Police say man dropped suspicious item in yar - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Marshfield Police say man dropped suspicious item in yard, yelled at homeowner

By Cassandra Ambrosius
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -

Police in Marshfield are continuing to investigate a suspicious item tossed into a yard in Marshfield. Officials say someone dropped the item on a lawn on Lincoln Ave. and yelled something at the homeowner Thursday morning.

Authorities are asking people to stay away from the area and are still trying to figure out if it's a bomb. They said they are taking precautions because the item had pipes sticking out of it.

Lincoln Avenue is on the city's northwest side.

Police took photos of the item and sent them to the Marathon County Bomb Squad, who then responded to the scene.

Lincoln Avenue is closed between Shortess Drive and Frontage Road. 

Crews remained on scene at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Newsline 9 will update this story as more information becomes available.

