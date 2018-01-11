Vehicle hits Marshfield house, second incident this month

A house was hit by a vehicle in Marshfield, making this the second time a vehicle has hit a home this month, according to the Marshfield Police Department.

A 33-year-old Marshfield man was arrested for an OWI after hitting a house at Seventh Street and Magee Street around 12:47 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The house has significant damage to the foundation, police said.

The man was not hurt in the crash.

Another man hit a home near Cedar Ave. earlier this month, and admitted he was drinking and driving, according to police.