Celebrity helps tell Cumberland students about snow day

CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WQOW)-- A video created by the Cumberland School District is making the rounds on social media, thanks to the help of AJ from the Backstreet Boys.

According to Cumberland High School Principal, Ritchie Narges, four or five years ago a few teachers saw a video on Facebook where a principal made a video of a song where the lyrics were changed notifying the school district that school was closed due to a snow day.

Narges said he didn’t think much of it at the time and while listening to the Backstreet Boys song, “I Want It That Way”, he thought the lyrics could be easily changed to “Today is a Snow Day." He told the school's choir teacher, Janet Holt, of the idea and she ran with it.

The principal had a connection to the Backstreet Boys through a college friend and told him about the idea and asked if he would ask one of them if they would introduce the video. AJ McLean agreed to introduce the video. Narges then ran it by the three other school administrators to see if they were in.

Janet Holt had a few of her choir students do the lyrics and the school kept it quiet as much as they could to make it a surprise. Narges asked one of the students, who was excellent at making videos, if he’d like to create and direct the video. He was excited and had it all planned out the day we put it all together.