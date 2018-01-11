Area standout, former Badger Ramesh gearing up to chase NFL dream

Austin Ramesh may have an uphill battle to make an NFL roster - but that's not stopping him from chasing his dream.

The former Badger and graduate of Northland Pines High School, worked out Thursday morning for the final time before heading to California. There, he'll play in front of scouts in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Saturday, January 20th.

"I decided right now with my life I want to play in the NFL," he said after his workout Wednesday morning. "I'm going to go all in with that. It's not just going to happen and there's a lot of work to do in the upcoming months."

"Every day he wakes up with a blue collar mentality to get better," Matt Huebner, Ramesh's personal trainer, said. "With that, he's going to go places in life."

Ramesh, a fullback, scored six total touchdowns during his career at Wisconsin while also helping to pave the way for several 1,000 yard rushers.