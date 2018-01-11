Lincoln Hills names new superintendent - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln Hills names new superintendent

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Lincoln Hills Youth Prison has a new superintendent.

The Department of Corrections announced Thursday Jason Benzel will take over as the institution's head of education.

As we reported last week, Lincoln Hills will be closing as a juvenile facility and transitioning into an adult institution.

Benzel will serve as the superintendent for the remaining time Lincoln Hills serves as a youth prison. 

He has been working with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for 24 years.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.