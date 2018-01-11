Leinenkugel's Pond Hockey Tournament not impacted by weather

This week's rain and fluctuating temperatures made setting up for the weekend's Leinenkugel's Pond Hockey Tournament in Wausau a bit tricky, but the event will go on as planned.

To prep for the event, crews built 12 ice rinks at Marathon Park.

Because organizers started working on those rinks weeks ago, the recent weather didn't ruin them.

Thursday's rain didn't stop setup crews, they just made the final preparation touches inconvenient.

"From a setup perspective it's probably hindering us a bit," said Scott Liegl of the Wausau Convention and Visitors Bureau. "We'll work more [Friday] on the rinks and we're working real closely with the Parks Department to get the rinks ready."

The event begins Friday night.