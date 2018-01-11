4 injured in Marathon Co. crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

4 injured in Marathon Co. crash

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
TOWN OF BRIGHTON (WAOW) -

Four people were injured in a car crash in Marathon County Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's department, it happened around 3 p.m. on STH 13 near Brighton Ln in the town of Brighton. Officials said three cars were involved and four people were sent to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Weather and road conditions are believed to be factors in the crash.

No other details are being released.

