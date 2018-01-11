Wisconsin school apologizes for slavery homework assignment

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- A Wisconsin private school that asked fourth graders to list three good reasons for slavery and three bad ones is apologizing to parents after the mother of a black student posted the assignment on Facebook.

Our Redeemer Lutheran School in Wauwatosa told parents in a letter Tuesday that the assignment was offensive and "showed a lack of sensitivity."

Trameka Brown-Berry posted a picture of the assignment on Monday evening after seeing her 9-year-old son struggling to answer the question. She compared the question to asking someone to list three good reasons for rape or the Holocaust.

The school's letter thanked Brown-Berry for bringing the matter to their attention and said the purpose of the homework was not to have students argue that there are any good reasons for slavery.