Dog trekked 20 miles twice to find family that could not keep he - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Dog trekked 20 miles twice to find family that could not keep her

Posted:
ABC NEWS -

Cathleen the dog missed her old family so much she trekked 20 miles to find them on two different occasions.

Her previous family was unable to keep her after moving to a different home. After her two unsuccessful 20-mile journeys, she ended up at the Seminole Humane Society in Oklahoma.

The humane society shared the amazing story of Cathleen, a 6-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, in hopes of finding her a new home.

She is expected to be a part of a new family soon, as the humane society has received many applications for her adoption.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.