Dog trekked 20 miles twice to find family that could not keep her

Cathleen the dog missed her old family so much she trekked 20 miles to find them on two different occasions.



Her previous family was unable to keep her after moving to a different home. After her two unsuccessful 20-mile journeys, she ended up at the Seminole Humane Society in Oklahoma.



The humane society shared the amazing story of Cathleen, a 6-year-old Great Pyrenees mix, in hopes of finding her a new home.

She is expected to be a part of a new family soon, as the humane society has received many applications for her adoption.