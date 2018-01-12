Police looking for Shawano armed robbery suspect

Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a clothing store in Shawano Thursday, according to the Shawano Police Department.

Police responded to Maurices on Woodlawn Drive shortly after 7 p.m. after a report of a man forcing his way into the building while an employee was attempting to lock the door for the night, according to police.

The man had a handgun and ordered the employee to give him money, police said. The employee turned over money and the man left.

The suspect is a white man in his late 20s or early 30s. He is about five feet eight inches tall with an average build. At the time of the robbery he was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and dark denim jeans along with a ski mask, police said.

There is no word on how much money he got off with. No one was hurt and there were no customers in the store at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Shawano Police Department.