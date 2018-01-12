'He'll always know I loved him': Mom creates video for son she placed for adoption

Hannah Mongie was 18 years old when she learned she was pregnant. After the death of her boyfriend, she made the difficult decision to place the baby boy for adoption.

She wanted her son, Tagg, to understand why she made this decision. So she filmed an emotional video for him.

"I wanted to tell you why I made the decision to place you with your family — Gosh, you’re so cute, you’re making this hard,” Mongie is heard saying through tears.

She tells Tagg about his father, Kaden, and explains how he died while she was pregnant.

“I had a hard time even considering placing you with a different family when you were my last piece of Kaden,” she says. “One day I woke up and I just knew you were supposed to be with someone else.”

The video, which she recently shared on social media, quickly went viral. It has been shared nearly 15,000 times.

"This video was created so that he would be able to look back and know that this decision was made purely out of love for him," Mongie captioned the post. "He will never have to think that I 'gave him up' or that I did not love him. He will always be able to know that I loved him more than anyone else in this world."