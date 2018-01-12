Funeral services set for Thorp native killed in Costa Rica plane crash

Funeral services are set for Amanda Geissler, the Thorp native who was killed in a plane crash in Costa Rica on New Year's Eve.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Following that, a celebration of her life will held from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. at Leinie's Lodge.

As we've previously reported, Geissler is a graduate of Thorp High School and University of Wisconsin - Stout. According to her obituary, she later earned her MBA at the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. At the time of her death, Geissler was working for Backroads, a travel company that specialized in unique outdoor activities.

Geissler was one of 10 Americans killed when the plane they were aboard crashed just after takeoff in Nandayure, a region in Costa Rica's Guanacaste province, located on the Pacific coast.

The family is asking donations be made to the Amanda Geissler Memorial Fund. They plan to use the money to start a foundation in honor of Amanda.