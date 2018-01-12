Wausau man accused in day care sex assault remains missing

A 36-year-old Wausau man accused of assaulting one of the children being cared for at his wife's home day care years ago missed another court hearing Friday and his attorney wants to withdraw from the case, according to online Marathon County court records.

It was the second time Miguel Angel Ruiz failed to show up for a court hearing and a warrant for his arrest continues, court records said. Circuit Judge Michael Moran earlier ordered ordered Ruiz's $10,000 bond ($3,000 cash and $7,000 signature) be forfeited, court records said.

Ruiz is charged with three felonies - first-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement and exposing intimate parts - in an incident with a girl between June 2008 and June 2010, when the child ranged in age from four to six years old, according to the criminal complaint.

The investigation began in February 2016 when the girl's mother contacted police, reporting her daughter was sexually assaulted at Crystal May Ruiz's day care in the 3400 block of Swan Avenue in Rib Mountain, the complaint said.

The husband is accused of forcing the girl to perform oral sex in a basement laundry room as both were nearly naked, the complaint said. The day care closed in 2011.

The husband had time alone with the children because Mrs. Ruiz "had to run to school to pick up other day care kids she was responsible for watching after school," the girl's mother told police.

The girl - now 12 - told investigators Ruiz told her not to tell his wife about their encounter, the complaint said.

Ruiz told investigators he remembered the girl but denied any sexual activity with her or advising her to be quiet about it. He pleaded not guilty in December 2016.