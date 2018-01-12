Assembly to vote on making harassment training mandatory

The state Assembly is set to vote on a resolution next week that would require all state representatives and employees in the chamber to attend sexual harassment training.

The resolution calls for the Assembly chief clerk to hold mandatory training at the beginning of every legislative session for representatives, officers and Assembly employees.

Currently, the Legislature's attorneys include sexual harassment training during orientation for new members when sessions begin but attendance isn't mandatory.

The Assembly is set to vote on the resolution during a floor session Tuesday.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' spokeswoman, Kit Beyer, said the Legislature's human resources office plans to do the first mandatory training before the current legislative session ends. Vos has said he wants the Assembly to finish its work by March.