Wausau mall GameStop to close this month

GameStop in the Wausau Center Mall is set to close later this month, according to an employee from the store.

James Theobalb, a key holder with GameStop, said there was little explanation as to why the store is closing on Jan. 20. The employees were notified about the closure Thursday.

The store has about four or five employees on staff at a time, Theobalb said.

There is a GameStop location in Rib Mountain. The Wausau location has been open for more than 10 years.